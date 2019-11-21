UrduPoint.com
PIA Gets Two Fuel Efficient Aircraft

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 21st November 2019 | 09:51 PM

PIA gets two fuel efficient aircraft

Pakistan International Airline (PIA) has acquired two A320 Aircraft on dry lease from ALAFCO Aviation Lease and Finance Company

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2019 ) :Pakistan International Airline (PIA) has acquired two A320 Aircraft on dry lease from ALAFCO Aviation Lease and Finance Company.

The first aircraft reached here on Thursday while the second A320 will be delivered to PIA by end of this year, said a press release issued by here by the airlines.

CEO PIA Air Marshal Arshad Malik, Chief Operating Officer Aijaz Mazhar, Chief Technical Officer Amir Ali along with senior officials inspected the aircraft.

While congratulating the employees on the arrival of A320, CEO PIA said that the airline plans to induct more fuel efficient aircraft in its fleet to introduce new routes and increase frequency of its flights.

The addition of fuel efficient aircraft in the fleet will not only help in revenue generation, better services to the passengers but also improve the flight regularity and punctuality.

The A320 aircraft will be operated on Domestic, Gulf and RegionalRoutes. With the arrival of A320 aircraft, PIA now has 12 A320 aircraft and total fleet of 33 aircrafts.

