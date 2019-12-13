PIA has no guest house at home or abroad: Ghulam Sarwar Khan

Minister for Aviation Division Ghulam Sarwar Khan Friday informed the National Assembly that the Pakistan International Airline (PIA) had no guest house at domestic or international station

He was answering to a question of Muhammad Asalm Khan about the total value of the PIA's domestic and foreign assets.

The minister said the total book value of the PIA's domestic and international fixed assets was Rs 78.30 million.

The national airliners had seven foreign properties, including Scribe Hotel in Paris, Roosevelt Hotel in New York, three hotels in Holland and two hotels in New Delhi, India, and 29 properties in Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad. All the hotels were running in profit, he added.