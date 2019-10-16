PIA, Hitit mark their first anniversary of successful partnership

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) and Turkish IT Company Hitit on Wednesday celebrated their first anniversary of successful business partnership between the two companies

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2019 ) : Pakistan International Airlines PIA ) and Turkish IT Company Hitit on Wednesday celebrated their first anniversary of successful business partnership between the two companies.

A ceremony was held to celebrate the completion of first year of successful business partnership between PIA and Hitit for airline's reservation and ticketing system, said a statement issued here.

CEO PIA Air Marshal Arshad Malik sharing his views on the occasion said that the Hitit's support for reservation and ticketing had facilitated in increase of airline's revenue.

He congratulated Hitit officials on successful completion of the venture with PIA and termed it as a step forward in further developing business and friendly relations between the two brotherly countries.

Air Marshal Arshad Malik said that PIA had launched its mobile application which would facilitate the customer to do all reservations through mobile phones thus enhancing their convenience.

CEO Hitit, Nur Gokman said that the business partnership between PIA and Hitit had been very successful and would go a long way for the success of both organizations.

Towards the end of the ceremony shields were distributed to Manager Hitit Emini Ordu and PIA's General Manager IT Asad Bukhari for their outstanding contribution towards implementation of new reservation system for PIA.

Consul General of Turkey, Tolga Ucak, senior officials of Hitit, PIA and CEO's of travel business were present at the occasion.

Earlier, a delegation led by CEO Hitit Madam Nur Gokman visited PIA Al- Shifa Trust, Centre for rehabilitation for special children.

Hitit donated therapeutic equipment for Alshifa Trust. Director Precision engineering Complex and Trustee of al-Shifa Trust Air Vice Marshal Soban Nazir Syed and Adviser to CEO Air Vice Marshal Noor Abbas briefed the delegation about Al-Shifa Trust and its activities.

The officials of Hitit spent time with the special children and visited the facilities of Al-Shifa Trust. They appreciated the efforts of PIA for its CSR activities and assured further support towards the noble cause.

President Al Shifa Trust Muhammad Shuaib while addressing the delegation thanked for the goodwill gesture of Turkish people and their valuable gifts for the children of Al-Shifa.

CEO PIA Air Marshal Arshad Malik thanked Hitit especially CEO Hitit Nur Gokman for the generous support and assistance.

The delegation included Sohail Sajid Head of Hitit Pakistan, Mert Gulcur, Gamze Basar and Zubair Bakhtiar.

Al-Shifa Trust Centre for Rehabilitation is managed by PIA where specialchildren are imparted education, therapies and provided with rehabilitation services.