Sumaira FH Published July 15, 2022 | 03:03 PM

PIA inducts 4 new aircraft with latest facilities: Spokesperson

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2022 ) :Pakistan International Airlines Spokesperson Abdullah Khan Friday disclosed that PIA has been adding more long-haul aircraft to their fleets with new seats, comfortable cabins which would further provide inflight entertainment to passengers.

"PIA has been exerting all out efforts to provide the passengers with the best services within the goals and objectives" , he said while speaking to ptv news.

He said that two aircraft had already been reached in Pakistan from Sharjah and other 2 would reach till the month of August, adding, PIA inducted another Airbus-320, a narrow-body aircraft acquired on a six-year dry lease, into its fleet that would help improve the national flag carrier's flight operations on domestic and international routes.

The new aircraft are equipped with all international standard level and technology-based facilities, he added.

He said that PIA was expanding the network of its regional routs, adding, the new aircraft would be operated on domestic, regional, and Gulf routes.

" We are introducing quality meal service for our passengers, adding, more variety will be add in on-board meals and improve in-flight service procedures, he said while replying to a question."The PIA would also bring back certain amenities and entertainment services which were discontinued due to the Covid-19 pandemic, he added.

The national airline has also assigned its staff at airports to ensure the crew is well-groomed and their observations will be compiled and sent to the head of in-flight services.

