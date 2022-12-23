PIA inducts 4th A-320 aircraft into its fleet during current year

The fleet of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) continued getting strengthened as another Airbus-320, a narrow-body aircraft, on Friday arrived at the Islamabad International Airport (IIAP) from Abu Dhabi and joined the national flag carrier.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2022 ) :The fleet of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) continued getting strengthened as another Airbus-320, a narrow-body aircraft, on Friday arrived at the Islamabad International Airport (IIAP) from Abu Dhabi and joined the national flag carrier.

"This year, PIA acquired four A-320 aircraft, and the fourth aircraft of this series has also reached Islamabad from Abu Dhabi," PIA Spokesman Abdullah Hafeez Khan said in a statement.

He said the modern aircraft, which had improved cabin, would help the national flag carrier provide more better travel facilities to the passengers.

"With the induction of this aircraft, the number of A320 planes in the PIA fleet has increased to 14," the spokesman added.