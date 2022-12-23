UrduPoint.com

PIA Inducts 4th A-320 Aircraft Into Its Fleet During Current Year

Faizan Hashmi Published December 23, 2022 | 10:03 PM

PIA inducts 4th A-320 aircraft into its fleet during current year

The fleet of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) continued getting strengthened as another Airbus-320, a narrow-body aircraft, on Friday arrived at the Islamabad International Airport (IIAP) from Abu Dhabi and joined the national flag carrier.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2022 ) :The fleet of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) continued getting strengthened as another Airbus-320, a narrow-body aircraft, on Friday arrived at the Islamabad International Airport (IIAP) from Abu Dhabi and joined the national flag carrier.

"This year, PIA acquired four A-320 aircraft, and the fourth aircraft of this series has also reached Islamabad from Abu Dhabi," PIA Spokesman Abdullah Hafeez Khan said in a statement.

He said the modern aircraft, which had improved cabin, would help the national flag carrier provide more better travel facilities to the passengers.

"With the induction of this aircraft, the number of A320 planes in the PIA fleet has increased to 14," the spokesman added.

Related Topics

Islamabad Abu Dhabi From PIA Airport

Recent Stories

Census vital for better planning in various sector ..

Census vital for better planning in various sectors: Commissioner Quetta Divisio ..

44 seconds ago
 Paris shooter was 'clearly targeting foreigners': ..

Paris shooter was 'clearly targeting foreigners': minister Gerald Darmanin

47 seconds ago
 Researchers using new tech to examine blood protei ..

Researchers using new tech to examine blood proteins in Covid patients

48 seconds ago
 Paris Shooter Targeted Foreigners, Not Necessarily ..

Paris Shooter Targeted Foreigners, Not Necessarily Kurds - French Interior Minis ..

52 seconds ago
 Biden Signs $858Bln US Defense Policy Bill - White ..

Biden Signs $858Bln US Defense Policy Bill - White House

15 minutes ago
 Clashes Between Kurds, Police in Paris Intensify, ..

Clashes Between Kurds, Police in Paris Intensify, Police Use Stun Grenades

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.