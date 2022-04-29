UrduPoint.com

PIA Inducts Another Airbus-320 In Its Fleet

Published April 29, 2022

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has inducted another Airbus-320, a narrow body 170-seater aircraft, in its fleet that would help the national flag carrier in expanding flight operations and extending improved facilities to passengers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2022 ) :Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has inducted another Airbus-320, a narrow body 170-seater aircraft, in its fleet that would help the national flag carrier in expanding flight operations and extending improved facilities to passengers.

The leased airbus, built four years ago, is one of the four aircraft selected by the PIA management, PIA spokesman Abdullah Hafeez Khan said in a news release here on Friday.

He said the three remaining aircraft would also be arriving Pakistan in few months.

He expressed confidence that with the induction of new planes in the PIA's fleet would help improve scheduled operations of the national flag carrier besides ensuring better air-travel facilities to passengers.

