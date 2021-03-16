PIA initiates week-long safety awareness week

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2021 ) :Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) Safety department has initiated the Safety Awareness week.

The Safety Awareness week includes Health, Safety and Environment Awareness, Hygiene at work place, Fire Safety and training sessions and also Safety procedures to be adopted during work, said a spokesperson of the PIA on Tuesday.

The sessions are planned to be held for all job functions and in particular Passenger Handling Services, Technical Ground Support, Cargo, Engineering & Maintenance and Medical Services.

A session on SAFA Awareness will also be held.

A fire extinguishing and evacuation drill and Safety awareness walk is also planned during the Safety Awareness Week.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) PIA Air Marshal Arshad Malik sharing his views on the occasion said that Safety is PIA's foremost Priority and the Safety Awareness week is being conducted to further improve upon and sustain the Safety Standards.

He said that more such trainings and awareness programs were being planned.

Advisor to CEO PIA, AVM Amir Hayat, Captain Mohsin Ausaaf, Chief of Engineering Amir Ali, Chief Commercial Officer Ali Tahir Qasim Chief Information Officer, Khalid Barlas, senior officials of Passenger Handling Services and airline employees are participating in the Safety Awareness Week.

PIA conducts regular trainings on various safety aspects to inform and update its employees on current practices in the aviation industry.

The airline's safety audits are conducted by International Organizations.