PIA Instructed Free Transportation Of NDMA's Flood Relief Items

Muhammad Irfan Published August 26, 2022 | 10:37 PM

PIA instructed free transportation of NDMA's flood relief items

Minister for Aviation Khawaja Saad Rafique on Friday instructed Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) to transport relief items of National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) to the flood affected people without any charges

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2022 ) :Minister for Aviation Khawaja Saad Rafique on Friday instructed Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) to transport relief items of National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) to the flood affected people without any charges.

Speaking during a briefing from PIA high ups, the minister urged all national institutions to join hands for integrated relief and rehabilitation of the flood victims.

During the briefing, PIA management vowed multiplying their efforts to resume flight operations to the United Kingdom, Europe and the United States.

A team from PIA and the Ministry of Aviation will leave for the US in early September to discuss their aviation security, safety and operational issues.

An other team of Pakistani aviation officials will be sent to Brussels to brief the European Aviation Agency on steps being taken to resume the flight operations.

The minister was told that PIA team would immediately go to United Kingdom to secure landing slots at Heathrow airport, London and return the country after completing the task.

