PIA introducing direct flight between Sialkot-London-Sialkot

SIALKOT, Sept 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2019 ) ::The national flag carrier Pakistan International Airline (PIA) is introducing new flight between Sialkot-London-Sialkot from September 11.

According to PIA sources here on Sunday, the inauguration ceremony of PIA flights from Sialkot to London will be held on September 11 (Wednesday) at airport here.

Initially, the route would be operated once a week from Sialkot to Heathrow airport every Tuesday, whereas the flight from Heathrow to Sialkot would arrive every Wednesday. The new route will also help Pakistan's trourism industry, sources said.

It is worth mentioning that the route would also quite significant for Sikh Yatris who plan to participate in celebrations of "Bab Gura Nanak" birthday. The pilgrims are likely to opt forSialkot route for starting their holy pilgrimages through visiting "Kartarpur Gurdwara. "