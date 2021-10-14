PIA introducing new Kitchen menu for inflight passengers from next week: Spokesperson

Pakistan International Airline (PIA) on Thursday announced that a new fresh Kitchen menu would be introduced for inflight passengers from next week under the government's directives to provide best traveling facilities onboard

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2021 ) :Pakistan International Airline (PIA) on Thursday announced that a new fresh Kitchen menu would be introduced for inflight passengers from next week under the government's directives to provide best traveling facilities onboard.

Spokesman of PIA Abdullah Hafeez Khan, talking to ptv news, said that PIA has been upgrading its services on all routes, focusing on standard quality fresh food with new taste and improved presentation.

He said that for the better facilities of passengers PIA was making efforts for its digital transformation and onboard Wi-Fi networks services would further be improved.

He said that PIA had achieved International Air Transport Association (IATA's) New Distribution Capability (NDC) level 4 certification, enabling it to enhance its merchandising, retailing and product differentiation.

NDC certificate is a big achievement for Pakistan and its airline, he said.

This certificate would help improving its distribution standard and provide better services to passengers, travel agents, and industry partners respectively, he added.