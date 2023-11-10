Open Menu

PIA Is Present On Privatization List: Murtaza Solangi

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 10, 2023 | 12:42 PM

Caretaker Minister for the Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Solangi says the previous government had devised a privatization plan and the caretaker government is implementing it.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 10th, 2023) Caretaker Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Solangi has said that PIA is present on the privatization list.

Responding to a calling attention notice in the Senate today, he said the previous government had devised a privatization plan and the caretaker government is implementing it.

He mentioned that the halted flight operation of the PIA has been revived after arranging the funds.

The Minister for Parliamentary Affairs emphasized that issues related to the PIA span over several successive governments. He suggested threadbare discussion on the national flag carrier in the presence of Ministers for Aviation and Privatization.

