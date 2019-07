PIA Islamabad-Tokyo flight narrowly escapes accident

(@imziishan)

PIA Islamabad-Jap[an Flight PK-852 has narrowly escaped an accident due to tyres burst on runway

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 13th July, 2019) PIA Islamabad-Jap[an Flight PK-852 has narrowly escaped an accident due to tyres burst on runway.As per media reports, PIA Japan bound flight PK-852 was ready to take off for Japan and all of a sudden its tyre burst on runway.

This flight was to stop at Beijing airport for an hour. In addition to Pakistanis, a good number of Chinese were also on board the plane.