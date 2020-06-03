UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PIA Issues Schedule Of Flights To Bring Back Pakistanis Stranded In UAE

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Wed 03rd June 2020 | 05:23 PM

PIA issues schedule of flights to bring back Pakistanis stranded in UAE

The national flag carrier will fly 32 special flights from different cities of UAE to different destination in Pakistan to facilitate citizens stranded abroad in the gulf state.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 3rd, 2020) Pakistan International Airlines released the special flight schedule for UAE to bring back Pakistanis during the coronavirus outbreak in the world, the reports said here on Wednesday.

The PIA would run fly 32 flights to bring back Pakistanis stranded in UAE.

The flights were part of a large repatriation of operation being conducted by Pakistan government with collaboration of UAE authorities. These flights would go there under a schedule from June 2 to June 10. On June 2, the PIA flight would bring back Pakistanis from Dubai to Peshawar and another flight would carrying the Pakistanis from Abu Dhabi to Faisalabad. On June 3, the fight would fly from Dubai to Lahore and on the same day would also bring citizens from Abu Dhabi to Islamabad. On June 4, a special flight would fly to Multan from Dubai and similarly from Dubai to Karachi. On June 5, there would special flight from Abu Dhabi to Islamabad and from Dubai to Multan.

Similarly, on June 6, there would special flight from Abu Dhabi to Islamabad and from Dubai to Lahore. There would also be flights from Abu Dhabi to Faisalabad and from Dubai to Multan. On June 7, the national flag carrier would bring Pakistanis from Dubai to Lahore through special flight and from Dubai to Faisalabad. Similarly, on the same day, there would special flight from Abu Dhabi to Peshawar and another flight from Dubai to Peshawar followed by two more flights from Dubai to Faisalabad.

On June 8, the PIA would run special flight from Abu Dhabi to Lahore and from Dubai to Peshawar followed by another flight from Abu Dhabi to Peshawar. On June 9, there would be special flight from Abu Dhabi to Peshawar, from Abu Dhabi to Faisalabad followed by another flight from Dubai to Multan and from Dubai to Lahore.

On June June 10, the PIA would manage flight from Abu Dhabi to Peshawar, from Dubai to Peshawar followed by another flight from Abu Dhabi to Faisalabad.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Lahore Multan Islamabad Faisalabad Peshawar World UAE Dubai Abu Dhabi Same June From Government PIA Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson Urges Lawmakers to ..

23 minutes ago

DC seeks private hospitals cooperation to contain ..

21 minutes ago

Over Rs. 116.98 billion disbursed among 9,621,000 ..

23 minutes ago

Kosovo parliament endorses new government after mo ..

21 minutes ago

Pakistan Billiards and Snooker Association (PBSA) ..

21 minutes ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak remotely meets Arab youth parti ..

26 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.