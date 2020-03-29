PIA issues travel advisory for passengers of Gilgit, Skardu

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2020 ) :The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has issued traveling advisory for the passengers of Gilgit and Skardu to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus.

According to spokesman of PIA on Sunday, the National Flag carrier has declared the use of mask mandatory for the passengers coming or going to from Gilgit and Skardu.

The spokesperson added that all passengers must wear face mask and adopt all precautionary measures ahead of arriving to the airports, otherwise; boarding passes will not be issued to them.

The spokesperson added that regularly disinfecting aircraft after flight operation and ahead of boarding the passengers, are also those measures which are being strictly followed.

The PIA considers the safety and health of its passengers and staff very important, he said.