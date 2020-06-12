UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PIA Joins Efforts To Strengthen Clinical Trial For Plasma Therapy In The Country

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 12th June 2020 | 09:30 PM

PIA joins efforts to strengthen clinical trial for plasma therapy in the country

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2020 ) :Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Pakistan International Airlines, Air Marshal, Arshad Malik has announced free transportation of plasma donated by COVID-19 recovered people, from within country as well as abroad, for coronavirus patients being treated at National Institute of Blood Diseases.

In a statement, he said the national carrier will join efforts being made by NIBD as well as other dedicated facilities trying to strengthen ongoing clinical trials for plasma therapy in the country.

This, the PIA chief said was important as would ultimately help people of the country suffering from the infection and are in dire need of safe and efficient interventions.

Malik also announced that he along with other PIA employees would voluntarily donate blood plasma for organizations working for safe recovery of critically ill COVID - 19 patients.

Medical Director of NIBD, Surgeon Tahir A Shamsi expressing his gratitude to PIA team said this will strengthen the ongoing clinical trial process of an intervention registered to have no less than 80% success rate in the country.

Related Topics

From Blood PIA Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE Health Ministry conducts over 44,000 additiona ..

1 minute ago

Ali Zafar urges PM, Punjab govt to impose strict l ..

16 minutes ago

Pakistan regrets Indian negative remarks regarding ..

27 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia condemns terrorist bombing of mosque ..

31 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia reports 3,921 new cases of COVID-19

31 minutes ago

Former TV host Ayesha Sana booked in bogus cheque ..

40 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.