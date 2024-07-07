PIA Launches ‘Operation Ashura’ Special Flights To Najaf
Sumaira FH Published July 07, 2024 | 01:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2024) Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has launched a series of special flights to Najaf and Iraq to facilitate shia pilgrims during the upcoming Ashura in commemoration of the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) days.
According to a private news channel, the operation, dubbed "Operation Ashura," commenced on July 5, with additional flights scheduled for July 7 and July 11.
PIA's special flights will not only transport shia pilgrims to Najaf but also ensure their safe return.
The return operations are set to begin on July 20, with flights scheduled on July 21 and July 25 to bring pilgrims back from Najaf.
"Operation Ashura" was designed to provide a seamless travel experience for pilgrims during this significant period of religious observance.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 July 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 July 2024
Police to ensure tight security on Muharram
PTI's rally permission revocation purely administrative issue: Rana Sanaullah
Minister inaugurates first "Mango Family Festival" at Maritime Museum
MCCI urges govt to lower electricity prices
Wife of Azhar Jatoi laid to rest
Peace vital for progress, economic development: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Fai ..
Lesco's protected customers increased by 502,959
Kashmiris gear up to celebrate accession to Pakistan Day on July 19
Punjab Food department issues notification of flour prices
Police conduct sweeping search operations in different areas
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Int’l workshop on `Making STEAM Education Fun with Traditional Toys’ on July 116 seconds ago
-
HEC invites application under Pak-France PERIDOT Research Programme19 seconds ago
-
PHA to utilize all resources to upgrade parks of Murree10 minutes ago
-
Govt taking measures to resolve issues of masses:10 minutes ago
-
Joint action Committee pay tribute to two eminent journalists Ishaq Mangriyo, Karamat Ali10 minutes ago
-
Flood risk imminent as heavy rain predicted in next 24 hours.10 minutes ago
-
One killed in Peshawar10 minutes ago
-
Eighth Space Summer School to be held at IST from Aug 05-0910 minutes ago
-
Section 144 imposed in Tank for Muharram20 minutes ago
-
Dacoits kill labourer in bid to snatch motorcycle20 minutes ago
-
Admin sets up Flood Relief Camps to cope with flood situation20 minutes ago
-
Multan faces surge in mobile snatching, street crimes, citizens demand action20 minutes ago