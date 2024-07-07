Open Menu

PIA Launches ‘Operation Ashura’ Special Flights To Najaf

Sumaira FH Published July 07, 2024 | 01:20 PM

PIA launches ‘Operation Ashura’ special flights to Najaf

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2024) Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has launched a series of special flights to Najaf and Iraq to facilitate shia pilgrims during the upcoming Ashura in commemoration of the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) days.

According to a private news channel, the operation, dubbed "Operation Ashura," commenced on July 5, with additional flights scheduled for July 7 and July 11.

PIA's special flights will not only transport shia pilgrims to Najaf but also ensure their safe return.

The return operations are set to begin on July 20, with flights scheduled on July 21 and July 25 to bring pilgrims back from Najaf.

"Operation Ashura" was designed to provide a seamless travel experience for pilgrims during this significant period of religious observance.

