UrduPoint.com

PIA Likely To Resume Skardu Flight From Three Cities By June End

Sumaira FH Published May 30, 2022 | 04:50 PM

PIA likely to resume Skardu flight from three cities by June end

Pakistan International Airline (PIA) is likely to resume weekly flight to Skardu from Multan, Lahore and Sialkot by last week of June

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2022 ) :Pakistan International Airline (PIA) is likely to resume weekly flight to Skardu from Multan, Lahore and Sialkot by last week of June.

District Manager PIA, Ghazanfar Akhtar, told this news agency on Monday that the flight would depart at 6am on every Thursday and would return on Sunday morning.

He informed that PIA had a plan to resume the flight from start of June, but it has been delayed because of some unavoidable circumstances adding that the round-trip fare would be Rs 26,000 for each passenger.

Last year, it was around Rs 22,000, he recalled adding that it will be operated for a couple of months during summer vacation.

The A-320 aircraft will be operated for this route. From Islamabad it is already being flown, he stated.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Multan Islamabad Sialkot Skardu June Sunday From PIA

Recent Stories

President Alvi approves appointment of Baligh-Ur-R ..

President Alvi approves appointment of Baligh-Ur-Rehman as Governor Punjab

27 minutes ago
 Pakistan Women team to tour Australia

Pakistan Women team to tour Australia

51 minutes ago
 Illegal detention: police officers punished

Illegal detention: police officers punished

1 minute ago
 China greenlights two sci-tech innovation IPOs

China greenlights two sci-tech innovation IPOs

1 minute ago
 Law & order to be maintained at all cost in KP: CM ..

Law & order to be maintained at all cost in KP: CM

1 minute ago
 22 outlaws held in islamabad

22 outlaws held in islamabad

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.