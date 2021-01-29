UrduPoint.com
PIA Likely To Start Flight Operations For Karachi-Turbat-Quetta In February: NA Told

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 29th January 2021 | 03:51 PM

Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan on Friday informed the National Assembly that Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) was likely to start its flight operations from Karachi to Turbat and Quetta during the month of February

Responding to a question during the question-hour he said, "We are planning to start flight operations from Karachi to Turbat and Quetta, Quetta to Turbat and Karachi by the end of next month."Presently, the minister said two weekly flights were operating between Karachi and Turbat.

