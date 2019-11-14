PIA lodges FIR against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zone Development and Management Company (KPEZDMC) security guard over violence

The administration of Pakistan International Airline (PIA) Peshawar Thursday lodged FIR against security guard of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zone Development and Management Company (KPEZDMC) for violence in PIA office and beating the security guard on duty

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2019 ) :The administration of Pakistan International Airline (PIA) Peshawar Thursday lodged FIR against security guard of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zone Development and Management Company (KPEZDMC) for violence in PIA office and beating the security guard on duty.

According to PIA administration the KPEZDMC former SDA was a tenant of PIA from last several years and on completion of rent period PIA served several notices to KPEZDMC to vacate the building but to not use.

PIA administration tried to shift its office equipments to the said office but the security guard of KPEZDMC attacked PIA security guard. PIA registered FIR against the accused security guard.