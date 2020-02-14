(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Pakistan International Airlines, the national flag-carrier, is making consistent efforts to bring down the losses it faced on Director Operating Cost (DOC) of flights at almost 18 international routes

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2020 ) :The Pakistan International Airlines, the national flag-carrier, is making consistent efforts to bring down the losses it faced on Director Operating Cost (DOC) of flights at almost 18 international routes.

During the 12-month period from January-December 2019, the PIA suffered accumulative loss in DOC of around Rs 5 billion, according to an official document submitted before the Parliament.

As per the break-up, the airlines bore Rs 566 million DOC loss on Pakistan-Toronto-Pakistan, Rs 58 million on Islamabad-Jeddah-Islamabad, Rs 418.4 million on Islamabad-London-Islamabad, Rs 143 million on Lahore-London-Lahore, Rs 129 on Faisalabad-Jeddah-Faisalabad, Rs 32 million on Sialkot-Riyadh-Sialkot, Rs 66 million on Turbat-Sharjah-Turbat, Rs 27 million on Sialkot-Dammam-Sialkot, Rs 207 million on Pakistan-Copenhagen-Oslo-Pakistan, Rs 49 million on Karachi-Dammam-Karachi, Rs 88 million on Turbat-Mascat-Turbat, Rs 939 million on Pakistan-Paris-Barcelona-Pakistan, Rs 747 million on Pakistan-Milan-Paris-Pakistan, Rs 738 million on Pakistan-Beijing-Tokyo-Beijing-Pakistan, Rs 552 million on Karachi-London-Karachi, Rs 267 million on Pakistan-Oslo-Copenhagen-Pakistan, Rs 177 million on Sialkot-London-Sialkot and Rs 10 million on Quetta-Jeddah-Quetta routes.

All routes on PIA network are evaluated on regular basis to establish operational and economic viability, the document said, adding "in order to make these routes into a profitable venture, the PIA has been keeping a constant eye on the market indicators, traffic trends prevalent on these routes, adjusting ticket fares along with continuously monitoring competitor strategies."