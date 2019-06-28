PIA management takes notice of activation of emergency slide

(@imziishan)

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) Management has taken strict notice of an incident where an aircraft emergency slide was activated at Beijing Airport on Friday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2019 ) : Pakistan International Airlines PIA ) Management has taken strict notice of an incident where an aircraft emergency slide was activated at Beijing Airport on Friday.

PIA spokesman said that CEO PIA, Air Marshal Arshad Malik has ordered an immediate inquiry into the incident while suspending the responsible cabin crew.

Strict disciplinary action will be taken against those found guilty as per corporation rules.

PIA flight PK 853 for the sector Tokyo-Beijing - Islamabad operated by Boeing 777 was parked at Beijing airport when emergency slide got activated at the time of loading of inflight meals.

This incident caused a delay in departure of nearly 3 hours. PIA considers safety as its foremost priority and never compromises on safety standards.

As per standard operating procedure PIA had to offload nearly 50 passengers joining from Beijing along with their luggage.

PIA spokesman said that the offloaded passengers were informed about the cause of delay and provided hotel accomodation.

These passengers will be adjusted on the next available flight to Pakistan.

PIA regrets the inconvenience caused to its passengers due to the incident, PIA spokesman concluded.