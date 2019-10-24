UrduPoint.com
PIA Men Honored For Completion Of Check A On Boeing 777 & A320

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 24th October 2019 | 07:21 PM

PIA men honored for completion of Check A on Boeing 777 & A320

The Advisor to Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), AVM Noor Abbas on Thursday congratulated PIA Engineering personnel on successful completion of Check A on Boeing 777 and A320 aircraft in a ceremony at Lahore

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2019 ) :The Advisor to Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), AVM Noor Abbas on Thursday congratulated PIA Engineering personnel on successful completion of Check A on Boeing 777 and A320 aircraft in a ceremony at Lahore.

The ceremony was held at PIA Lahore Engineering Base to appreciate the performance of PIA Engineering personnel who had conducted successful completion of Check A on Boeing 777 and A320 aircraft, said a statement issued here.

Advisor to CEO PIA, AVM Noor Abbas and Chief Technical Officer Amir Ali distributed commendation letters to the engineering personnel.

Speaking on the occasion, Noor Abbas said that PIA Engineering is among the best in aviation industry and is putting its best efforts for the betterment of the airline.

He said that with the enhancement of technical capabilities, PIA will not only be able to reduce its expenses but also generate additional revenues.

He said that besides our own requirements, PIA is providing maintenance services to other airlines as well.

In Lahore we provide services to nearly 50 flights per week to airlines such as Saudi Airlines, Qatar airways and Oman air and more would be included soon.

This shows the dedication, skills and expertise of PIA engineering personnel.

The ceremony was attended by PIA engineers, technicians and officials including PIA Chief Engineer Lahore, Sohail Shabbir, District Manager PIA Saleemullah Shahani, PIA Station Manager Ali Asghar Zaidi and Ticket Office Manager Tanveer Qasim.

