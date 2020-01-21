Supreme Court (SC) has rejected plea for restoration of PIA Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Air Marshal Arshid Mehmood Malik to his post

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 21st January, 2020) Supreme Court (SC) has rejected plea for restoration of PIA Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Air Marshal Arshid Mehmood Malik to his post.The petition filed against High Court decision for stopping Air Martial Arshid Mehmood from performing function as CEO PIA came up for hearing before SC Tuesday.The court rejected the plea seeking restoration of PIA CEO Air Marshal Arshid Mehmood on his post.

However the court allowed PIA board of Directors to work.The SC while seeking details of the case from Sindh High Court (SHC) clubbed CEO PIA case with Privatization case.Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Gulzar Ahmad remarked "PIA is not some one's fiefdom but it is an asset of the nation.CEO was brought under temporary arrangements.

This CEO came in PIA on deputation and brought with him 10 persons. PIA chairman should come under law. Government should appoint new CEO of PIA under the set procedure.

It is better Air Marshal should pack up.

It is not known some Air Marshal will run PIA how;CJP further remarked " why government is running PIA. Give PIA to Air Force.Attorney General said the post of CEO was advertised and Arshid Mehmood was confirmed as CEO PIA as per procedure.Justice Sajjad Ali Shah remarked "Eversince he has come, PIA fare has been increased by 100 percent.

We will have to see if advertisement was not issued with a peculiar design. We will review old advertisements.The court adjourned the hearing of the case for two weeks.It is pertinent to mention here SHC had stopped CEO PIA Air Marshal Arshid Mehmood from performing his functions and imposed ban on new appointments, retrenchment of the employees and posting, transfers in PIA.Arshid Mehmood has challenged SHC decisions against him in SC.

General Secretary Airlines Senior Staff Association (SASA) has filed petition against Arshid Malik in the court.