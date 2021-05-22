UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PIA Observes First Anniversary Of Model Colony Plane Crash

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Sat 22nd May 2021 | 10:12 PM

PIA observes first anniversary of Model Colony plane crash

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) Saturday marked the first anniversary of Karachi plane crash a tragic incident that took lives of 97 onboard passengers

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2021 ) :Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) Saturday marked the first anniversary of Karachi plane crash a tragic incident that took lives of 97 onboard passengers.

On May 22, 2020, the PIA plane crashed into a residential area near Model Colony in Karachi's Malir neighbourhood after losing its engines. The PK-8303 tragedy has become the third most-catastrophic aviation disaster in the country's history though two passengers had survived miraculously.

PIA has arranged 'Quran Khwani' at all central masajid and PIA Township whereas prayers were made for the deceased.

At 2:44 pm- the time of the accident- the entire PIA staff remained silent for a minute to observe mourning in memory of martyrs of the plane crash while Fateha was offered as well.

The Chief Executive Officer PIA, Air Marshal (r) Arshad Malik, in his message termed the day as the darkest day in the history of the national flag carrier and said that all possible measure had been taken to avert such a tragic incident in the future.

He said that Safety management system of the PIA was reinforced and it was working more efficiently.

Related Topics

Karachi Martyrs Shaheed Malir May 2020 All PIA

Recent Stories

ERC, Tamouh Healthcare launches initiative to prov ..

32 minutes ago

Dive Into a Pool of Discounts at #TheGreatSummerSa ..

54 minutes ago

Tadweer collects 588,425.00 Tons of waste in Q1 20 ..

1 hour ago

Qadri inaugurates Women NADRA centre at Jamrud

5 minutes ago

Police play front line role in fight against coron ..

5 minutes ago

Moscow Says EU Replaced Dialogue With Aggressive R ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.