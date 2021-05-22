PIA observes first anniversary of Model Colony plane crash

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) Saturday marked the first anniversary of Karachi plane crash a tragic incident that took lives of 97 onboard passengers

On May 22, 2020, the PIA plane crashed into a residential area near Model Colony in Karachi's Malir neighbourhood after losing its engines. The PK-8303 tragedy has become the third most-catastrophic aviation disaster in the country's history though two passengers had survived miraculously.

PIA has arranged 'Quran Khwani' at all central masajid and PIA Township whereas prayers were made for the deceased.

At 2:44 pm- the time of the accident- the entire PIA staff remained silent for a minute to observe mourning in memory of martyrs of the plane crash while Fateha was offered as well.

The Chief Executive Officer PIA, Air Marshal (r) Arshad Malik, in his message termed the day as the darkest day in the history of the national flag carrier and said that all possible measure had been taken to avert such a tragic incident in the future.

He said that Safety management system of the PIA was reinforced and it was working more efficiently.