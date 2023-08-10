Open Menu

PIA Offers 14% Discount On Independence Day

Muhammad Irfan Published August 10, 2023 | 07:29 PM

PIA offers 14% discount on Independence Day

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has announced a 14 per cent discount on all its domestic flights on Independence Day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2023 ) :Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has announced a 14 per cent discount on all its domestic flights on Independence Day.

According to a PIA spokesperson, the national flag carrier announced this 'Azadi Offer' as part of the Independence Day festivities.

He said that travellers can avail of a remarkable 14 per cent price reduction on all of the airline's domestic flights on Independence Day.

The special offer is set to make travel within the country more accessible and affordable for passengers looking to commemorate the nation's independence.

The discounted tickets are exclusively valid for travel on August 14th only, making it an opportunity for individuals to experience flying with PIA while enjoying substantial savings.

Related Topics

Independence Price August All PIA

Recent Stories

DCT Abu Dhabi presents excavation findings at 2023 ..

DCT Abu Dhabi presents excavation findings at 2023 Seminar for Arabian Studies

26 minutes ago
 VARA, DET join forces to establish best-in-class m ..

VARA, DET join forces to establish best-in-class market assurance standards for ..

26 minutes ago
 Governor opens College of Engineering & Technology ..

Governor opens College of Engineering & Technology at Sargodha University

11 minutes ago
 RWMC conducts smog awareness drive at Women's Coll ..

RWMC conducts smog awareness drive at Women's College

11 minutes ago
 High-level meeting on preparation for Independence ..

High-level meeting on preparation for Independence Day in Kohat

11 minutes ago
 Pakistan's total foreign reserves reach at $ 13.33 ..

Pakistan's total foreign reserves reach at $ 13.33 billion

10 minutes ago
Mark Coles steps down as women's team head coach

Mark Coles steps down as women's team head coach

10 minutes ago
 MCY opens registration for 17th Al Burda Award

MCY opens registration for 17th Al Burda Award

41 minutes ago
 PCB rebrands grade-II four-day event as Hanif Moha ..

PCB rebrands grade-II four-day event as Hanif Mohammad Trophy

10 minutes ago
 Patriotic fever grips residents of twin cities as ..

Patriotic fever grips residents of twin cities as independence day approaches

10 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler decrees strategic restructuring of A ..

Sharjah Ruler decrees strategic restructuring of AUS

1 hour ago
 Sharjah Ruler appoints Bodour Al Qasimi AUS&#039;s ..

Sharjah Ruler appoints Bodour Al Qasimi AUS&#039;s BoT chair

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan