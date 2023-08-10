PIA offers 14% discount on Independence Day

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has announced a 14 per cent discount on all its domestic flights on Independence Day

According to a PIA spokesperson, the national flag carrier announced this 'Azadi Offer' as part of the Independence Day festivities.

He said that travellers can avail of a remarkable 14 per cent price reduction on all of the airline's domestic flights on Independence Day.

The special offer is set to make travel within the country more accessible and affordable for passengers looking to commemorate the nation's independence.

The discounted tickets are exclusively valid for travel on August 14th only, making it an opportunity for individuals to experience flying with PIA while enjoying substantial savings.