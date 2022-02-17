PIA office in Hyderabad closed due to rationalization policy: Ghulam Sarwar

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2022 ) :Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has closed its office in Hyderabad due to rationalization policy and cost cutting strategy.

In a written reply to a question, Minister for Aviation Division Ghulam Sawar Khan informed the Senate on Thursday that PIA closed its booking office in Hyderabad on April 30, 2021.

In accordance with the PIA restructuring plan and in pursuit of organization cost cutting strategy, he said that rationalization of domestic station network was evaluated.

The management decided on commercial grounds to close PIA offline booking offices like Hyderabad for cost cutting and HR rationalization purpose.

As part of PIA restructuring plan currently, he said there is no plan for re-opening of PIA Hyderabad Booking office in near future.