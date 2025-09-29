PIA on path to profitability as govt accelerates privatization efforts: Zaib Jafar

Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Defense, Zaib Jafar, on Monday highlighted significant progress in Pakistan International Airlines’ (PIA) turnaround and the government’s determined steps toward its privatization

Speaking during the Question Hour in the National Assembly, she said PIA has transformed from a loss-making entity to a profitable company through strategic initiatives, debt restructuring, and route restoration, positioning it for a successful sale.

The Parliamentary Secretary acknowledged the historic damage sustained by the airline due to the statement of the former aviation minister and stressed the importance of the 2020 inquiry committee established by the Cabinet Committee to assess PIA’s losses. While the committee’s report remains pending, the government is committed to timely follow-up actions.

She emphasized a crucial point, stating that before privatizing PIA, it was essential to present the airline as a profitable company to attract potential buyers. To achieve this, the government has taken significant initiatives, including restructuring the airline’s liabilities, implementing downsizing measures, and reopening international routes that had been suspended for a long time. As a result, PIA is now moving towards profitability. She expressed confidence that when the bidding process begins, PIA will be sold as a profitable entity.

Zaib Jafar emphasized the revival of international routes and fleet modernization, with new aircraft like Boeing 777 and A320s being inducted to enhance operational efficiency.

Currently, PIA operates 19 aircraft, including two ATRs, serving both domestic and international passengers profitably despite fleet constraints.

She also touched on the privatization time-line, expecting the deal to be finalized by October, marking a major milestone in the airline’s journey toward becoming a sustainable, profitable entity.

In response to queries about women’s representation in the armed forces, Zaib Jafar highlighted that in the past three years, over 700 women have been commissioned across various branches of the Pakistan Army, including the Medical Corps, Supply, Administration, Signals, IT, and education. These women have played a commendable role in the armed forces, working alongside their male counterparts with dedication and professionalism, she added.

Regarding Islamabad International Airport, Zaib Jafar clarified that Islamabad International Airport was not operational during that entire period. She explained that the airport, Pakistan’s first greenfield airport, was planned between 2007 and 2008.

The project followed all necessary protocols, including oversight by the Planning Commission and adherence to Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) rules. Key stakeholders such as the Public Service Commission (PSC), FIA, and others were involved to ensure full transparency. While initial challenges were encountered during the project’s early stages, no significant issues have arisen in the past five years.

