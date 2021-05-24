PIA operates first direct flights from Karachi to Skardu to promote tourism in GB

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) operated first direct flights from Karachi to Skardu to promote tourism in Gilgit-Baltistan

Gilgit, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2021 ) :Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) operated first direct flights from Karachi to Skardu to promote tourism in Gilgit-Baltistan.

The PIA Airbus 320 had 178 passengers and eight crew members on board.

The airline will operate two weekly flights from Karachi to Skardu.

Earlier on April 7, the national airline had launched direct flight operation from Lahore to Skardu.

People from various walks of life have expressed their happiness over the national PIA's move and hoped that it would boost tourism in Gilgit-Baltistan and provide better facilities to tourism enthusiasts.