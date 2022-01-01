PIA operates special Lahore-Peshawar flight to transport Hindu Yatrees

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2022 ) :The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) on Saturday operated a special Lahore-Peshawar flight to transport 161 Hindu Yatrees, who reached Pakistan through Wagha border to visit their sacred places and historical sites.

Senior officials of the national flag carrier, on behalf of PIA CEO Air Marshal Arshad Malik, along with Head of Pakistan Hindu Council Dr Ramesh Kumar welcomed the Yatrees at the border, a news release said here.

The visiting Yatrees appreciated the services of PIA and thanked its CEO for extending warm hospitality.

The PIA CEO said the national flag carrier was making special arrangements for promotion of religious tourism in the country, and committed to extending maximum facilities to followers of all religions in visit to their sacred places located in Pakistan.

In 2021, he said the the PIA had extended its flight operations to northern areas and operated special flights for facilitation of the Yatrees.

In 2022, Arshad Malik said the PIA would further extend its flight operations, and accordingly it was planning a Baisakhi package for Sikh Yatrees and Buddhists.

He said the PIA had always been at the forefront in providing facilities to the followers of all religions without any discrimination.