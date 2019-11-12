PIA operational losses reduced to Rs 1.5 bn: Air Marshal

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Chief Executive Officer of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) Air Marshal Arshad Mahmood Malik on Tuesday said the monthly operational losses of the airlines had been reduced to Rs 1.5 billion against more than Rs 3 billion monthly losses before he assumed the charge

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2019 ) :Chief Executive Officer of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) Air Marshal Arshad Mahmood Malik on Tuesday said the monthly operational losses of the airlines had been reduced to Rs 1.5 billion against more than Rs 3 billion monthly losses before he assumed the charge.

"The reduction in operational losses became possible only due to day-night efforts of PIA team comprising of those officers who have been working at PIA since last many years," he said while speaking at an interactive session with members of Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) here at the chamber.

The PIA Chief said still a lot needed to be done to deal with PIA's liabilities as whatever is being earned by the airline was mostly consumed on debt servicing, he said.

Chairman Businessmen Group and former president KCCI Siraj Kassam Teli, General Secretary BMG, AQ Khalil, President KCCI Agha Shahab Ahmed Khan, Senior Vice President Arshad islam, Vice President Shahid Ismail, former presidents Haroon Agar, Shamim Ahmed Firpo and Junaid Makda and KCCI Managing Committee members were also present at the meeting.

PIA's CEO informed that the airline had a fleet of 31 aircrafts, of which 29 aircrafts were made fit and were in the air and only two aircrafts were on the ground.

For expanding the existing fleet, he said, PIA had leased an aircraft (A-320) from its own resources, which would land in Pakistan on November 14, 2019 while another aircraft would also arrive in December this year. Three to five wide-body aircrafts would also be added next year which would certainly facilitate those members of the business community intending to take direct flights to Canada and London.

He said PIA had the potential to grow but unfortunately due to poor policies and management style, the issues being faced by the airline were largely ignored during the last 10 to 12 years, which resulted in overstaffing and excessive liabilities.

All the policies and decisions were dictated in the past but not anymore, as all the decisions are now purely taken by the management keeping in view the business and commercial viability.

"Prime Minister Imran Khan has assured that whatever is recommended by PIA will be prioritized in the lager interest of the country," he said and added that during a Cabinet meeting, the Prime Minister also categorically stated that any individual found in interfering in PIA's affairs would face strict action.

Referring to PIA's cargo operation, he said that earlier only 20 percent of the available capacity was being airlifted which has now been improved to 80 percent because of business community's cooperation.

"The airline needs support and we will drop our cargo rates as compared to the market rates if people choose to avail PIA's cargo facility", he said.

Highlighting PIA's Hajj Operations 2019, he said that it was for the very first time that the entire Hajj Operation was solely carried out by PIA in which a total of 83,000 pilgrims were facilitated without leasing any aircraft as practiced in the past while Sukkur and Quetta stations were also operational for Hajj Pilgrims this year.

He also directed the concerned PIA Official to make arrangements for signing a Memorandum of Understanding with Karachi Chamber by next Monday for setting up a PIA Office at KCCI's premises which would provide extra services and facilities to the business community.