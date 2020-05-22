UrduPoint.com
PIA Passenger Plane Crashes Near Karachi Airport

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 5 minutes ago Fri 22nd May 2020 | 03:45 PM

PIA passenger plane crashes near Karachi airport

CAA says that there were 98 people aboard the plane including 91 passengers and seven crew members.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 22nd, 2020) A Pakistan International Airlines’ (PIA) passenger plane crashed near Jinnah International Airport in Karachi, Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) said here on Friday.

The plane crashed just one minute before landing at the airport.

According to CAA, PK-303, a PIA Airbus A320 from Lahore was about to land in Karachi when it crashed at the Jinnah Garden area near Model Colony in Malir.

The sources said that there were 98 people aboard the plane including 91 passengers and seven flight crew.

The Pakistan Army Quick Reaction Force & Pakistan Rangers Sindh troops arrived at the crash site shortly to assist the civil administration in relief and rescue efforts. Several houses were damaged in the area where the plane crashed.

