PIA pilots see UFOs during flights from Karachi to Lahore

The PIA Spokesperson says that they are investigating these Unidentified Flying Objects (UFOs) in Pakistani airspace as reported by the pilots.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 27th, 2021) Pakistan International Airlines’ (PIA) two pilots saw flying saucer like object during their flight from Karachi to Lahore on January 23rd, the national flag carrier’s spokesperson said on Wednesday.

He said that the pilots were saying that these flying saucers were at an altitude of 35,000 feet in the sky.

“The pilots have witnessed an object in the sky during their flight from Karachi to Lahore on January 24,” said the Spokesperson.

He said that the pilots were not sure what exactly these objects were.

He said:“It could not be confirmed whether it was a flying saucers or something else,”.

“These Unidentified Flying Objects (UFO) were at an altitude of 1000 feet,” he added.

The Spokesperson said that they were investigating these UFOs in the sky. These UFOs are regularly seen at the United States and other western countries but are rarely seen in the Eastern part of the world.