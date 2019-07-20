PIA plane avoids accident at Gilgit Airport

(@mahnoorsheikh03)

The passengers were safely offloaded from the plane.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 20th July, 2019) A Pakistan International Airline (PIA) plane avoided an accident at the Gilgit Airport as it slipped on the runway.

The passengers were safely offloaded from the plane.

PIA spokesperson said that PIA flight PK-608 had reached Gilgit from Islamabad. The pilot landed the plane safely and with remarkable expertise as it slipped on the runway.

PIA CEO has ordered investigation into the incident.

Earlier on July 17, a PIA flight from Paris to Lahore on Wednesday made an emergency landing at the Sialkot International Airport.

The flight PK-784 landed at the Sialkot Airport due to bad weather and presence of a large number of birds flying in and around the Lahore Airport.

The PIA officials said that the flight was later sent to the Lahore Airport after getting clearance from the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA).