UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PIA Plane Avoids Accident At Gilgit Airport

Mahnoor Sheikh (@mahnoorsheikh03) 3 minutes ago Sat 20th July 2019 | 11:07 AM

PIA plane avoids accident at Gilgit Airport

The passengers were safely offloaded from the plane.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 20th July, 2019) A Pakistan International Airline (PIA) plane avoided an accident at the Gilgit Airport as it slipped on the runway.

The passengers were safely offloaded from the plane.

PIA spokesperson said that PIA flight PK-608 had reached Gilgit from Islamabad. The pilot landed the plane safely and with remarkable expertise as it slipped on the runway.

PIA CEO has ordered investigation into the incident.

Earlier on July 17, a PIA flight from Paris to Lahore on Wednesday made an emergency landing at the Sialkot International Airport.

The flight PK-784 landed at the Sialkot Airport due to bad weather and presence of a large number of birds flying in and around the Lahore Airport.

The PIA officials said that the flight was later sent to the Lahore Airport after getting clearance from the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA).

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Accident Islamabad Weather Paris Gilgit Baltistan Sialkot July From PIA Airport

Recent Stories

Motorcycle girl Sohai Ali Abro pens down emotional ..

8 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

45 minutes ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 20 July 2019

55 minutes ago

Angelique Kerber drops coach after Wimbledon shock ..

12 hours ago

US Ready to Talk With Iran Without Preconditions - ..

12 hours ago

US Invites Over 60 Nations to Maritime Security Br ..

12 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.