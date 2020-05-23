PIA plane crash: 97 bodies recovered as rescue operation continues

According to an update issued by Inter Services Public Relations ( ISPR), 97 bodies of the plane crash victims have been recovered

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2020 ) :c

Two passengers survived in the crash, while 25 houses affected by the air crash have been cleared. The residents of the affected houses have been accommodated at various places with assistance of Civil Administration.