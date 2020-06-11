PIA plane crash inquiry report to be presented in NA on June 22: Sarwar

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2020 ):Minister for Civil Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan Wednesday said a free, fair and transparent inquiry would be held into the recent PIA plane crash in Karachi and the initial report would be laid before the National Assembly on June 22.

Speaking in the National Assembly, he said the nation wanted to know the result of investigation into the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) plane crash, which was being conducted by a team comprising three senior officers of Pakistan Air Force and one of Civil Aviation Authority (CAA).

The minister said in order to make the inquiry process further transparent and to address the concerns of pilots and heirs of victims, he had ordered that the International Association of Pilots should be asked to send a pilot and a technician for the inquiry. The pilot would be a senior from Turkish airlines, he added.

The inquiry would be made credible by including the details of the voice and data recorders which were decoded and received by the PIA, he said.

Ghulam Sarwar recalled that in the recent past, the exact reports of inquiries, conducted into the six airplane crashes including that of Bhoja Airline crash in Islamabad , Air Blue crash in Islamabad, PIA ATR plane crash in Havelian and a crash landing in Gilgit, were not made public.

The inquiry reports of all the crashes would also be put before the House, he added.

He said it was high time that someone was held responsible for the crashes of airplanes of Pakistan International Airlines which had a fleet of 31 aircraft covering 56 destinations.

He said 97 persons, including two members of cockpit and six of cabin crew, died in the PIA aircraft crash on May 22, while two passengers luckily survived and were recovering fast. The airplane that took off from Lahore, crashed while it was trying to land at the Karachi airport, he informed.

Sarwar said bodies of 95 crash victims were identified, dispatched and buried after DNA testing. During the testing, relatives were called and they were given boarding and lodging facilities on the government expense.

He said the financial compensation was not a substitute for the loss of loved ones suffered by the families but the government compensated 82 families of the victims by giving each of them Rs 1 million while 16 families either disputed over compensation or refused to take it as was done by the family of senior bureaucrat Khalid Sher Dil.

He said the airplane crashed over civilian population and badly destroyed 16 houses and vehicles but the people remained safe except three girls who were burnt in the buildings debris. Later one of the girls died and her family was also compensated.

The two injured girls were given complete medical assistance by the government and the PIA.

He lauded the locals in the area who bravely rescued the injured from fire, brought them to hospitals and took out dead bodies.

He assured the House that the PIA, the Civil Aviation Authority and the provincial government were conducting survey to assess the damage to houses and vehicles to compensate the affectees. The five families, which became homeless due to damage to their homes, were lodged in the hotel of PIA.

The minister said the Turkish Airlines had a fleet of 300 airplanes and it covered 280 destinations and Emirates with a fleet of 280 planes covered 256 destinations but they were not prone to air crashes. So it was a matter of concern the way "our airplanes had crashed one after the other", he added.

He welcomed the opposition's move to seek details about checking of airplanes and screening of pilots.

He said in the past the PIA was politicised, and 846 pilots and technical staff of the airline got jobs on fake degrees and licences as was revealed after the checking ordered by the Supreme Court on a suo moto notice.

Sarwar said when the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government came, the PIA was in a shambles and its deficit had risen to Rs 482 billion. The government reduced the losses of PIA from Rs 4 billion per month to Rs 1 billion but due to difficult conditions after the coronavirus, the monthly loss again went up to Rs 6 billion.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the airline industry in the world suffered the loss of $ 350 billion, he said, adding the PIA also suffered losses but it did not lay off a single employee whereas the British Airways and other airlines laid off thousands of their workers.

The minister told the House that more than 90,000 Pakistanis, including 54,500 in the United Arab Emirates and 30,500 in Saudi Arabia, were stranded abroad. The government brought back 56,800 Pakistanis through 285 flights. The stranded Pakistanis, including students, pilgrims and prisoners, were brought back from all parts of the world.

Sarwar said the government was planning to start international flights from June 15 to bring back Pakistanis stuck abroad.

He assured that outsourcing of airports would be done in a transparent manner. The Civil Aviation Division was suffering loss of Rs 10 billion every month after the coronavirus attack, he added.

The minister said the segregation of commercial and regulatory functions of the Civil Aviation Division was at an initial stage and while doing it, jobs and service rules of employees would be protected.