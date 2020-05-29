PIA plane crash investigation will be fair, transparent: Ghulam Sarwar

Aviation Minister Ghulam Sarwar Thursday said Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) plane crash investigation would be fair and transparent and without any influence

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2020 ) :Aviation Minister Ghulam Sarwar Thursday said Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) plane crash investigation would be fair and transparent and without any influence.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the report would not reprieve any person responsible for the incident, while the provisional investigation report would be put before the cabinet and public on the 22nd of the next month.

He said investigation board had the authority to include any stakeholder during the investigation.

The minister said recorders for voice conversation and data had been recovered which would be taken to France by an airbus team for decoding and further analysis.

He further said 51 bodies had been identified so far after conducting DNA tests and handed over to their heirs, while remaining bodies were in various morgues and the DNA tests were under process.

The government would give Rs1 million in compensation to the families of each deceased and insurance money would be in addition to this amount, he added.

He said, he had held teleconference with the PIA management soon after the plane crash incident, while the investigation team reached Karachi on the 26 of this month.

He said 12 to 15 houses were badly damaged when the plane hit them and 97 out of 99 people were martyred in the accident.