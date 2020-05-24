PIA plane crash responsible to be treated as per law: Dr Shahbaz Gill

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication, Dr Shahbaz Gill Saturday said the PIA plane crash responsible would be treated as per law of land after the outcome of final inquiry report.

Talking to a private news channel, the inquiry report would be made public as a number of people had lost their lives in the tragedy.

He termed it a national tragedy and said anyone found involved in mishandling of the PIA flight, would be brought to justice.

There was no need to hide any thing, he said adding that investigations were underway.

Expressing his heartfelt grief over the loss of precious lives, he said the government was well-aware of its responsibilities adding that a thorough inquiry had been ordered to identify the actual elements behind the scene.