PIA Plane Crash Victim Succumbs To Injuries

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 01st June 2020 | 04:04 PM

PIA plane crash victim succumbs to injuries

The 12-year-old maid who sustained burns injuries in the PIA plane crash succumbed to her injuries

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2020 ) :The 12-year-old maid who sustained burns injuries in the PIA plane crash succumbed to her injuries.

Naheed Khaskhali, a victim of the PIA airbus A-320 crash, on Monday succumbed to her injuries at Burns Ward of the Civil Hospital Karachi.

According to the Civil hospital sources, the maid Nahida was shifted to the hospital's burns unit on May 22 from the Jinnah hospital and she was burned an almost 56 percent and succumbed to her wounds today.

The deceased was the home-based worker fell prey to the PIA plane crash last month in May which claimed 97 lives and injured others.

The body of the maid was handed over to her family and her funeral prayer will be held after Zuhar prayer in Kund Malir.

