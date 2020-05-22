UrduPoint.com
PIA Plane Crashes Near Karachi Airport

Fri 22nd May 2020

PIA plane crashes near Karachi airport

A Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) passenger flight plane crashed near the Jinnah International Airport on Friday, soon before landing

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2020 ) :A Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) passenger flight plane crashed near the Jinnah International Airport on Friday, soon before landing.

The flight from Lahore was about to land in Karachi when it crashed near Model Colony, Malir.

Police, Rangers and rescue teams have arrived at the site of incident.

Further details are awaited .

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

