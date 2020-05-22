PIA plane crashes near Karachi airport

A Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) passenger flight plane crashed near the Jinnah International Airport on Friday, soon before landing

The flight from Lahore was about to land in Karachi when it crashed near Model Colony, Malir.

Police, Rangers and rescue teams have arrived at the site of incident.

Further details are awaited .