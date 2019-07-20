UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PIA Plane Skids Off At Gilgit Airport

Muhammad Irfan 10 minutes ago Sat 20th July 2019 | 11:30 AM

PIA plane skids off at Gilgit airport

An ATR plan of Pakistan International Airline (PIA) from Islamabad to Gilgit skidded off the runway while making attempt to land here at Gilgit airport on Saturday

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2019 ) :An ATR plan of Pakistan International Airline (PIA) from Islamabad to Gilgit skidded off the runway while making attempt to land here at Gilgit airport on Saturday.

According to PIA all the passenger and crew remained safe and unhurt in the incident.

Meanwhile flight schedule of planes from Gilgit to Islamabad has been cancelled and an inquiry has been ordered.

It merits a mention here that flight form Islamabad to Gilgit is very challenging and require high professional skills due to unpredictable weather condition of the area.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Weather Gilgit Baltistan All From PIA Airport

Recent Stories

Here’s all you need to know about Ukhano controv ..

9 minutes ago

UAE delegation attends 2nd US State Department Min ..

10 minutes ago

Seized British-flagged tanker anchored off Iran: p ..

20 minutes ago

11.7 million Syrians need immediate humanitarian a ..

25 minutes ago

Top UN sustainable development forum notes progres ..

29 minutes ago

From Berlin to the barracks: a Syrian rebel return ..

30 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.