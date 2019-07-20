PIA plane skids off at Gilgit airport

An ATR plan of Pakistan International Airline (PIA) from Islamabad to Gilgit skidded off the runway while making attempt to land here at Gilgit airport on Saturday

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2019 ) :An ATR plan of Pakistan International Airline (PIA) from Islamabad to Gilgit skidded off the runway while making attempt to land here at Gilgit airport on Saturday.

According to PIA all the passenger and crew remained safe and unhurt in the incident.

Meanwhile flight schedule of planes from Gilgit to Islamabad has been cancelled and an inquiry has been ordered.

It merits a mention here that flight form Islamabad to Gilgit is very challenging and require high professional skills due to unpredictable weather condition of the area.