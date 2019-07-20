UrduPoint.com
PIA Plane Skids Off The Runway At Gilgit Airport

Faizan Hashmi 18 seconds ago Sat 20th July 2019 | 01:18 PM

PIA plane skids off the runway at Gilgit airport

A Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) plane has skidded off the runway at Gilgit airport during landing

Gilgit (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 20th July, 2019) A Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) plane has skidded off the runway at Gilgit airport during landing.PIA flight, PK-605 was going to Gilgit from Islamabad when during landing it skidded off the runway at Gilgit airport, according to PIA spokesperson Arshad Malik.

He said all 40 passengers aboard the plane were safe.Spokesperson said that plane could not fall completely at right side due to wing; however, investigation has been ordered into the incident.

