PIA plane with 206 stranded Pakistanis onboard leaves for Pakistan from Shanghai

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2020 ) :A Pakistan International Airline's (PIA) special plane carrying 206 standard Pakistanis left Shanghai, China for Karachi on Tuesday.

These Pakistani nationals were stranded in different areas in Shanghai and other cities due to flight cancellations and lockdowns amid Covid-19 pandemic, Pakistan Ambassador to China, Naghmana Alamgir Hashmi said in a tweet here.

It was the second flight during the past two weeks. Earlier, on May 19, a total of 274 Pakistanis, mostly students returned to Pakistan from Wuhan, the city hit hard by novel coronaviurs in China.

Another PIA special flight is likely to arrive at Wuhan on June 5 to repatriate next batch of Pakistani students.

After arriving in Pakistan, all the passengers will be subject to relevant procedures for containing the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

Around 1,300 Pakistani students were studying in different universities in China's Hubei province, including 800 students in Wuhan, epicenter of novel coronavirus outbreak, when the Chinese government decided to impose a lockdown in the city as well as the province.