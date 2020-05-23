PIA plane with 91 passengers, 7 crew members crashed before landing

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2020 ):The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) passenger plane PK-8303 air bus crashed near the Jinnah International Airport on Friday afternoon before landing.

The plane coming from Lahore crashed in the residential area in Model Colony.

The PIA spokesman said that the incident occured on 2:39 p.m. and the unfortunate flight was carrying 91 passengers and 7 crew members on board.

About casualties, Sindh Minister for Health Dr. Azra Fazal Pechuho told media that as many as 11 bodies and 6 injured were received at the hospital. She said the doctors were already on alert due to the COVID-19 Pandemic while emergency has been declared in all hospitals across the city.

Rescue and relief operations is still underway at the site of incident.

Meanwhile, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah accompanied by his Advisor Murtaza Wahab visited the site of incident. The CM was told by the Deputy Commissioner Korangi that the plane damaged around 12 to 15 houses of the area.

To a question, the chief minister was told that two passengers, including President Bank of Punjab have been rescued from the plane, otherwise there seemed to be complete loss of life.

To another question, the chief minister was told that four houses have completely damaged and three women were rescued from there. It was also disclosed that some of the bodies have also been recovered from the damaged houses.

Later CM Sindh also visited Dr. Zafar Masud at Darul Sehat hospital, one of the miraculous survivor of the plane crash incident, informed the spokesman to CM.

Sindh Minister for Education Saeed Ghani also visited the site of incident to inspect the rescue operations underway.

Talking to media he expressed his grief and sorrow over the unfortunate incident.

He said the figures of casualties cannot be confirmed as the rescue operation is still underway.

Saeed Ghani said the rescue teams had immediately rushed to the spot.