PIA Postpones Direct Flights To Australia

Sumaira FH Published April 21, 2022 | 03:12 PM

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has postponed its direct flights to Sydney, which were scheduled to commence on April 22, after the Australian Home Ministry decided to review security arrangements at the Lahore and Karachi Airports

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2022 ) :Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has postponed its direct flights to Sydney, which were scheduled to commence on April 22, after the Australian Home Ministry decided to review security arrangements at the Lahore and Karachi Airports.

"The PIA is postponing the first two flights until the review is completed," PIA spokesman Abdullah Hafeez Khan said in a press statement here on Thursday.

He said the PIA administration and the Pakistani embassy were in constant contact with the Australian authorities and extending full cooperation in completing the security review.

The spokesman said passengers of the first two scheduled flights were being informed about the postponement of the flights through the PIA's call centre.

