SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2019 ):President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) Air Marshal (Retd) Arshad Malik has said there is a visible improvement in overall situation of the national airline's infrastructure in the last one year.

He stated this while addressing a meeting of the Sialkot exporters at Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) here on Monday.

The PIA CEO said two new aircraft had been added to the fleet after a period of five years, which would start flight operations from Tuesday.

Arshad Malik said that the process of PIA rehabilitation was successfully moving ahead, as all decisions were being made on merit. He said that all national and international flights routs of the PIA were being rationalised for bringing betterment in the national flag-carrier. He said that the PIA would soon start its direct international flights between Sialkot and Madina (Saudia Arabia).

The PIA CEO said that the airline and the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) would sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) in next two weeks for facilitating each other. He showed interest in starting PIA's direct international passenger and cargo flights to Frankfurt-Germany from Sialkot international airport for facilitating Sialkot exporters to reach the Scandinavian countries including Norway, Sweden through Frankfurt-Germany as well.

SCCI President Malik Muhammad Ashraf, Senior Vice President (SVP) Khurram Azeem Khan, Vice President (VP) Chaudhry Jalil Aslam, senior SCCI officials, Chairman airline, Air Sial, Fazal Jillani, Chairman Sialkot International Airport Limited (SIAL) Nadeem Anwar Qureshi, Chairman SIAL's Business Development Committee Mian Naeem Javaid, senior PIA officials and leading people from travel trade were also present.