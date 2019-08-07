PIA Qualifies "IOSA", Global Standard For Aviation Safety

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2019 ) : Pakistan International Airlines PIA ) has successfully completed its International Air Transport Association IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) 2019 Audit for the 8th consecutive time.

A spokesman of the PIA said on Wednesday that the PIA is the first and only airline in Pakistan to have IOSA (IATA Operational Safety Audit) registration, which is an internationally recognized safety standard.

He said that IOSA is a comprehensive operational safety audit conducted by IATA accredited audit organization every 24 months. PIACL has been successfully maintaining its registration as an "IOSA Operator".

While addressing the employees in certificate awarding ceremony at PIA Head Office here, CEO PIA Air Marshal Arshad Malik said that safety is and has always been PIA's foremost priority.

This IOSA registration shows the airlines commitment in maintaining safety standards, he added.

He said that all efforts are being made to provide better services to the passengers, expanding the airline's network and to increase revenues aimed at achieving profitability for the airline.

"With the dedication and hard work of all employees, there is no doubt that PIA will be amongst the top airlines of the world", Arshad said.

Appreciation letters and shields were distributed among employees in the end of the ceremony.

The ceremony was attended by Chief Operating Officer Aijaz Mazhar, Chief Technical Officer, Amir Ali, Chief Supply Chain Management Amanullah Qureshi, Chief Project Officer Younus Khan, CFO Khalilullah Shaikh, Chief External Auditor Capt Adnan Haris, Chief Pilot Safety &QA Capt Amir Aftab, Chief Coordinator IOSA Audit Ms. Seema Zaman and officials of the airline.

The safety requirements of IOSA, are derived from International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) and has very specific safety management system requirements. PIA has been successfully maintaining its IOSA registration since 2005.