PIA raises wages of daily-wage employees

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2024) The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has announced raise in wages of its daily-wage employees, believing the move would not only raise their morale but also jack up their productivity.

As per the decision, the national flag carrier has increased the daily wages by Rs 5,000 with effect from July 1, 2024, taking the monthly salary up to Rs 37,000.

The company has formally issued a notification in this regard.

This rise in pay scale is part of the broader scheme of PIA for improving the working conditions of its employees and enhancing the overall efficiency of operations.