PIA ran special flight on April 9 to bring back members of a minister from London: Sources

The sources say that there were over 400 Pakistanis who stranded in London but PIA ignored them.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 15th, 2020) By ignoring many ordinary Pakistani citizens stranded in the United Kingdom due to Coroanvirus, Pakistan International Airline (PIA) flown family members of Federal minister and other dignitaries, the sources said here on Wednesday.

The sources privy to the development said that a special arrangements were made to bring back family members of a federal minister and other dignitaries who were stranded there in London.

“The family members of a federal minister and some other dignitaries stranded there in London who wanted to come back but could not due to suspension of flights,’ said the sources, adding that a special flight was arranged on April 9 to bring those people back.

They said that many Pakistani citizens trapped there but they were completely ignored during this hard times.

“The passengers from taken from London’s Heathrow Airport to Islamabad airport,” they further said, adding that they were about 150 passengers who were taken to Pakistan on April 9 and all these passengers were recommended by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and PIA head office. There were many seats but these were kept empty to ensure social distancing for these people, they added.

Three passengers seeking anonymity said that they did lobbying to get seat to fly back to Pakistan from London as 400 passengers were there but no one was there to listen to their grievances.

When contacted, the PIA authorities said that they were running special flights to bring back many Pakistanis stranded abroad, adding that International flights had also started their flight operations.