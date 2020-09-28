PIA receives GHOC certificate

UrduPoint.com
Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 28th September 2020 | 10:54 PM

Pakistan International Airline (PIA) has achieved yet another milestone when its TGS Technical Ground Support section received Ground Handling Operater Certificate (GHOC) from Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) Pakistan

The certification will allow the national airline to act an operator offerings its services to other foreign carriers as well, said a statement on Monday.

The certificate was presented to PIA CEO, Air Marshal Arshad Malik at the Airlines Head Office.

The grant of Certification to PIA shows the dedication, commitment and high service standards of TGS fulfilling stringent requirements for the certification.

PIA Technical Ground Support has the equipment, skills and expertise to provide Ground Handling services to other airlines, and is looking for avenues in bringing additional revenues for the airline.

The PIA CEO congratulated the TGS team headed by General Manager Agha Sami in that regard.

