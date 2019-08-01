UrduPoint.com
PIA Recruitment Reference: Court Directs Accused To Ensure Attendance On Next Date

Sumaira FH 24 seconds ago Thu 01st August 2019 | 06:49 PM

PIA recruitment reference: Court directs accused to ensure attendance on next date

An Accountability Court (AC) Thursday directed the all accused to ensure their attendances on August 29, in a graft reference pertaining to alleged illegal recruitments in Pakistan International Airline (PIA)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2019 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) Thursday directed the all accused to ensure their attendances on August 29, in a graft reference pertaining to alleged illegal recruitments in Pakistan International Airline (PIA).

The four accused including PML-N's leader Sardar Mehtab Khan Abbasi, former secretary aviation Irfan Elahi, ex-chief executive officer (CEO) PIA Musharraf Rasool and Tariq Pasha, appeared before AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir.

On the outset of hearing, the court directed the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to share copies of reference with the accused persons so that a date could be fixed for their indictment on next hearing.

The court also issued arrest warrants of another accused Raheel Ahmed for not attending the proceedings.However, the judge asked the accused to submit a request for cancellation of arrest warrants as he later appeared incourt.

The court adjourned hearing of the case till August 29.

